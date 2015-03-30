Record number apply to Washington's public universities

A record number of students have applied to Washington's six public universities this year.

Those numbers include a growing group of applicants from low-income families who would qualify for a state scholarship through the College Bound program.

The Seattle Times reports more than 75,000 students have applied to attend university in Washington state, mostly in-state students.

High school graduation classes have not grown, but college admissions officers say the increase in applications is most likely because students are applying to more places to make sure they get in somewhere.

Some schools saw bigger increases than others. The University of Washington, for example, had a 16 percent increase in applications. They have received more applications from in-state students, out-of-state and international.

