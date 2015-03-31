Cats left behind in 'scary,' filthy abandoned Portland apartment

Portland police are searching for a woman they say abandoned three cats in deplorable conditions.

A warrant on animal abandonment and neglect charges has been issued for 56-year-old Edna Blair.

One officer said in court documents that this was the worst house he's ever walked inside. Neighbors say they are still in disgust over what they saw and smelled when they walked into Blair's apartment located on the 8100 block of Southeast Ramona Street.

Larry Finley lives a couple doors down said he couldn't spend more than 30 seconds inside before he started to get sick from the smell. Cat feces littered the two-bedroom apartment with piles up to a foot high in some spots.

“It was so bad I had never seen anything like it the bathtub was overflowing, the kitchen sink was overflowing, we went in there and gutted it and took everything out including the light switches and the plug ins,” says Finley.

The apartment is now under remodel and just about everything had to be ripped out, including the insulation.

According to court documents, the landlord of the apartment building called Portland police asking for help to clear out a unit because it was “scary” in there.

One of the cats that was left behind was taken to Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital after being covered in fleas and extremely underweight, but authorities said all cats are going to be fine and have already been adopted.

If you know where Blair is, you're asked to call Portland police.

