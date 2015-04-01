Oregon lawmakers hear heated testimony on gun-control bill

A proposal that would require background checks on private firearms sales drew two hours of heated testimony from gun-rights advocates and gun control proponents.

The bill would require gun buyers and sellers who aren't related to visit a licensed gun dealer who can run a background check through the Oregon State Police.

Opponents said Wednesday background checks are ineffective, difficult to enforce and disproportionally burden law abiding citizens. Several testified they would refuse to comply if the bill passes.

Supporters of the measure acknowledged it wouldn't prevent all people prohibited from owning a firearm from getting one. They say the bill will make it harder for them to access one.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on the measure at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

