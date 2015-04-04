Blazers celebrate division title with 107-77 win over Lakers

C.J. McCollum scored a career-high 27 points, Damian Lillard added 20 and the Portland Trail Blazers celebrated their Northwest Division title with a 107-77 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Arron Afflalo scored 17 points for the Blazers, who clinched their first division title since 2009 earlier in the night with Oklahoma City's loss at Memphis.

With Portland still fighting for home-court advantage later in the playoffs, Lillard and McCollum led a comfortable win to complete its first season sweep of the woebegone Lakers in 21 years.

Rookie Jordan Clarkson had 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Lakers, who matched the franchise record with their 55th loss.

Los Angeles will miss the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 1976.

