Blazers celebrate division title with 107-77 win over Lakers - KPTV - FOX 12

Blazers celebrate division title with 107-77 win over Lakers

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) -

C.J. McCollum scored a career-high 27 points, Damian Lillard added 20 and the Portland Trail Blazers celebrated their Northwest Division title with a 107-77 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Arron Afflalo scored 17 points for the Blazers, who clinched their first division title since 2009 earlier in the night with Oklahoma City's loss at Memphis.

With Portland still fighting for home-court advantage later in the playoffs, Lillard and McCollum led a comfortable win to complete its first season sweep of the woebegone Lakers in 21 years.

Rookie Jordan Clarkson had 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Lakers, who matched the franchise record with their 55th loss.

Los Angeles will miss the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 1976.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.