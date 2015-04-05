Timbers top FC Dallas 3-1 for first win of season

Maximiliano Urruti scored the winning goal for the Portland Timbers as they defeated FC Dallas 3-1 on Saturday night.

The win is the first of the season for Portland (1-1-3), while Dallas (3-1-1) lost its first.

On a night celebrating him, with fans given cutouts of his head on a stick, Nat Borchers opened well with his new team in the 23rd minute.

Off a corner kick, the defender found himself unguarded six yards from goal and drove a header into the ground and past Dallas goalkeeper Chris Seitz.

The visitors responded 7 minutes later, off a corner kick of their own. Atiba Harris rose highest to head the ball into the path of a running Tesho Akindele whose momentum knocked to ball into the net to tie the game.

The Timbers retook the lead in the 62nd minute on Urruti's goal.

Diego Chara put the game out of reach with four minutes remaining.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.