Deputies: Oregon woman dubbed 'military mistress' on new nationwide fraud spree

Photos of vehicle suspected to be driven by Bobbi Ann Finley and Zackerie House, a 2005 Cadillac Escalade with Oregon plates 535BWP.

An Oregon woman dubbed the "military mistress" after marrying 14 U.S. service members and running off with their money is on a nationwide fraud spree with her latest husband, according to deputies.

Marion County deputies said Bobbi Ann Finley, also known as Bobbi Ann House, has been implicated in a spree of check frauds totaling at least $13,500.

The 39-year-old woman from Dallas, OR was the subject of national news reports in 2010 when allegations surfaced that she hopped from one military base to the next, marrying service members to gain access to their bank accounts.

In a phone interview with FOX 12 in May 2010, Finley admitted the previous 17 years of her life were filled with deceit. At the time, her family said she had nine children.

"I tried to make it on my own, but I did it the wrong way," Finley said in 2010. "I did hurt some people, but I was hurt in the long run also."

One victim told FOX 12 in 2010 about his marriage to Finley.

"She made me believe she was the woman of my dreams," he said. "She's definitely smart, charming, beautiful, witty and a very convincing liar."

Now, deputies said Finley has a new husband, 27-year-old Zackerie House. Investigators said the couple opened up a Wells Fargo bank account and have been writing bad checks in multiple states ever since.

From March 11 through March 30, deputies said the couple wrote thousands of dollars in checks with insufficient funds at locations including Cabela's, Safeway and Bi-Mart. Investigators said they appear to be purchasing items to be used for camping and surviving in rural or remote areas.

The purchases started in western Oregon, moved through Oregon coastal towns and into Colorado and Oklahoma. Their last recorded purchase was on March 30 at Atwoods Ranch and Home in Checotah, OK.

Deputies said the suspects are believed to be driving a 2005 Cadillac Escalade with Oregon plates "535BWP" that was purchased in Salem. Investigators said the purchase was made from a dealership with a $1,500 down payment using the same checking account to defraud all the other businesses.

The Escalade is listed by police as a stolen vehicle.

Marion County deputies said they have probable cause to arrest Finley and House for their use of fraudulent checks in Marion County. The case has been handed over to detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit, who will be seeking the assistance of the Oregon Department of Justice due to the jurisdictional issues surrounding the case.

Anyone who may have seen the couple is asked to call their local police department, state police or sheriff's office immediately.

