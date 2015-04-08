Oregon lawmakers consider ban on microbeads used in soap, toothpaste

Oregon could be the latest state to ban the tiny plastic beads that are often used in soaps and other personal care products.

The House Committee on Energy and Environment heard testimony Tuesday on a bill banning so-called "microbeads," the small plastic particles used in items such as facial scrubs, hand cleansers and toothpaste.

The bill would require manufacturers to phase out the microbeads by 2020. It has the backing of large personal care products manufacturers.

They're designed to be rinsed down the drain, but are too small to be captured by wastewater treatment plants. They can make their way to large bodies of water, where they can be ingested by birds and fish.

Similar laws have already been passed in Colorado, Maine, Illinois and New York.

