Oregon lawmakers consider ban on microbeads used in soap, toothp - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon lawmakers consider ban on microbeads used in soap, toothpaste

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File image File image
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Oregon could be the latest state to ban the tiny plastic beads that are often used in soaps and other personal care products.

The House Committee on Energy and Environment heard testimony Tuesday on a bill banning so-called "microbeads," the small plastic particles used in items such as facial scrubs, hand cleansers and toothpaste.

The bill would require manufacturers to phase out the microbeads by 2020. It has the backing of large personal care products manufacturers.

They're designed to be rinsed down the drain, but are too small to be captured by wastewater treatment plants. They can make their way to large bodies of water, where they can be ingested by birds and fish.

Similar laws have already been passed in Colorado, Maine, Illinois and New York.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.