Oregon defense contractor settles bribery charges for $9.5 million

"We believe we have strong compliance functions and financial controls in place. Even so, we have expanded existing policies, implemented new policies, added supplementary training programs and engaged outside counsel and forensic accountants to conduct a review of our compliance protocols."

Defense contractor FLIR Systems Inc. has agreed to pay $9.5 million to settle bribery charges filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.The SEC announced the deal Wednesday. It says the thermal-imaging company based in Wilsonville, Oregon, earned more than $7 million in profits from sales influenced by improper travel and gifts for Middle Eastern government officials.The commissioner says two employees in FLIR's Dubai office gave expensive watches to officials with the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Interior. The company also arranged travel for Saudi officials, including a 20-night trip with stops in Beirut, Casablanca, Dubai, New York and Paris.FLIR admits they had two employees knowingly go against their policies by producing fraudulent documents. The company added that the SEC released their penalties on those two employees last November. The company also reportedly caught their transgressions, reported them to the SEC, and then fired those two employees.In a statement to FOX 12 FLIR said:The statement goes on to say that the actions of the two former workers don't reflect the company's values.

