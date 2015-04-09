Aldridge has 24 and Blazers rout TWolves 116-91

LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points and 13 rebounds before sitting out the fourth quarter, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-91 on Wednesday night.

Robin Lopez added 18 points for the Blazers, who have already captured the Northwest Division title but continue to battle for home-court advantage in the playoffs with four games left.

Andrew Wiggins had 29 points for the injury-depleted Timberwolves, who have lost eight straight and remain in the basement of the Western Conference.

Portland led by as many as 28 points and the Timberwolves, with just nine players available and playing the second of back-to-back games, were simply overwhelmed.

