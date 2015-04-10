Two-alarm fire damages Newberg Dairy Queen - KPTV - FOX 12

Two-alarm fire damages Newberg Dairy Queen

Photo: Newberg Fire Dept. Photo: Newberg Fire Dept.
NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) -

Firefighters from several nearby towns helped Newberg crews put out a fire at the Dairy Queen restaurant on West First Street Friday morning.

The fire department received a call about the fire shortly before 2 a.m. and crews arriving on the scene found heavy smoke and the majority of the fire near the roof.

A spokesman for the fire department said it took approximately 35 firefighters from Newberg, Dundee, St. Paul and McMinnville about an hour to put out the fire.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.

