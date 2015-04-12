Expansion Orlando City defeats Timbers 2-0 at Providence Park

Rookie Cyle Larin scored in his first start and Kaka added a goal on a penalty kick to give expansion Orlando City a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

Former Portland goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts got his second shutout of the season to help Orlando City improve to 2-2-2 this season. The Lions have not lost in their three road games.

The loss snapped a seven-game unbeaten streak at home for the Timbers (1-2-3), dating to last season.

Larin, the first overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft, got a good shot in the 23rd minute that Portland goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey dove for but couldn't reach - and it sailed just outside the post.

The Canadian striker, who played at Connecticut, scored in the 30th minute when he deflected a cross from Kevin Molino into the goal with his chest.

Kaka's penalty kick came in the 85th minute. Kwarasey saved the Brazilian star's first attempt, but he got another try after a Portland player was called for encroachment.

