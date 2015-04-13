Portland plays host to Craft Brewers Conference

The state of Oregon is making history with its craft beer.

The Oregon Brewers Guild announced Monday that Oregon ranks number one on dollars spent on craft beer and number one for breweries per capita. Now, this week, thousands will get to experience the taste at the Craft Brewers Conference.

You can think of the conference as a beer brewer's dream that's being held at the Portland Convention Center.

The Widmer Brothers, Kurt and Rob, who have been brewing in Portland for more than 30 years aren't surprised.

"Portland is recognized worldwide now it's kind of like inviting 10,000 of your friends over to your house," says Rob Widmer.

Just in time for this week's conference, the Oregon Brewers Guild announced that 20 percent of the beer consumed here in the state was made in Oregon.

"The Oregon Employment Department for the first time reported that we created 800 jobs over the previous year to 7,400," says Brian Butenschoen with the Oregon Brewers Guild.

It's that kind of success that has people from all over the globe spending the next couple of days in the Rose City learning how things are done here.

Max Spielmann flew all the way from Germany in hopes of getting some ideas to back home with him.

“You have bigger possibility to enlarge recipes, the portfolio of your product and try new things we don't do as you do,” says Spielmann.

The last time the Craft Brewers Conference was held in Portland was 15 years ago.

