University of Oregon names Michael Schill next president

Michael Schill, dean of the law school at University of Chicago, has been named president of the University of Oregon.

The university's Board of Trustees approved the appointment Tuesday.

The new president takes the helm amid significant transition at the UO, which was freed last year from the statewide university system and is now led by an independent governing board.

Schill becomes the university's fifth leader in six years. He replaces Interim President Scott Coltrane, who took over when Michael Gottfredson resigned abruptly last summer after two years on the job.

He will have to contend with diminished state funding for higher education and a need to raise money from private donors.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.