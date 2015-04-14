Local firefighters bring World War II veteran new wheelchair

It's their job to save lives, but, some days, it's just about making one life easier. That's what local firefighters did Tuesday by stepping in to help a veteran.“His wheelchair wasn't working correctly and he didn't think it was going to last very long,” Hillsboro firefighter Eric Benjamin said.99-year-old World War II veteran Ed Horacek mentioned the problem to Benjamin a few weeks ago. Now, he's got a new set of wheels.

It's a big step up from the wheelchair that was giving him a whole lot of trouble.



“As I was talking to him, he said he didn't have anywhere to turn for help,” Benjamin said. “I thought it the perfect opportunity for Hillsboro firefighters random acts to jump in and give him a hand.”



That's exactly what Hillsboro Fire Random Acts of Kindness did. Together with Tuality Healthcare, they made sure Horacek can cruise into his 100th year with no problem.



“They did a good job. These two groups are amazing,” Horacek said. “The fact that they got together and produced something, that was very sincere.”



He said it's a gift he never expected to show up in the lobby of Rosewood Retirement Center. But, it's one he's happy to have.



“It's hard to conduct everyday life when you're worrying about something all the time,” Horacek said.



And, it's a gift, two local groups are happy to give him.



“It feels pretty good,” Benjamin said.



For more information on Hillsboro Firefighters Random Acts of Kindness and their upcoming fundraiser, visit: http://hfra.us/



For more information on Hillsboro Fire Department's veteran employment workshop, email fire_dept@hillsboro-oregon.gov or call 503-681-6166.



