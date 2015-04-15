Corvallis man charged in shower stabbing - KPTV - FOX 12

Corvallis man charged in shower stabbing

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
John Oliver, jail booking photo John Oliver, jail booking photo
CORVALLIS, OR (AP) -

Police arrested a Corvallis man accused of stabbing a man twice in the torso with a hunting knife during an argument

Corvallis Police Lt. Cord Wood says 55-year-old John Avery Maguire Oliver and the 41-year-old victim argued throughout the evening at a home Monday. Wood says the argument escalated, and Oliver stabbed the man while he was taking a shower. The victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Oliver was booked into jail on charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Bail was set at $175,000.

The victim, meanwhile, was charged with aggravated harassment after allegedly spitting on an officer who tried to interview him at the hospital.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.