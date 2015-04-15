Corvallis man charged in shower stabbing

Police arrested a Corvallis man accused of stabbing a man twice in the torso with a hunting knife during an argument

Corvallis Police Lt. Cord Wood says 55-year-old John Avery Maguire Oliver and the 41-year-old victim argued throughout the evening at a home Monday. Wood says the argument escalated, and Oliver stabbed the man while he was taking a shower. The victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Oliver was booked into jail on charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Bail was set at $175,000.

The victim, meanwhile, was charged with aggravated harassment after allegedly spitting on an officer who tried to interview him at the hospital.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.