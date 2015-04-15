Mavs top Blazers 114-98, learn Rockets will be playoff foe

Tyson Chandler had 22 points and 15 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-98 on Wednesday night while learning they will play Houston in the first round of the playoffs.

The Mavericks (50-32) have been locked into the seventh seed in the Western Conference for a week. They had to wait until the final night of the regular season to find out their opponent, which was settled with the Rockets' 117-91 win over Utah and San Antonio's 108-103 loss to New Orleans.

The Blazers (51-31) have the fourth seed as Northwest Division champions but will open the postseason on the road against the No. 5 seed, either San Antonio or Memphis.

LaMarcus Aldridge led Portland with 19 points after missing two games with a left foot sprain.

