Marcus Mariota featured in Nike 'Inner Strength' documentary series

Marcus Mariota, the former Oregon Ducks quarterback and 2014 Heisman Trophy winner who is considered a top prospect in the upcoming NFL draft, is now a featured athlete for Nike.

Mariota signed an endorsement deal with the Oregon company and is at the center of Nike's Inner Strength documentary series.

The three-minute video shows Mariota training at Autzen stadium and in the weight room as he describes what motivates him.

"My training is focused on just taking it one day at a time and finding new ways to improve myself - physically and mentally. By observing the weaknesses that I have, and working hard on those in training to make those into strengths, I give myself the best opportunity to succeed," Mariota said.



Mariota's video is the second installment of the Inner Strength documentary series that captures the inspiration and motivations that drive Nike athletes in their training, according to Nike.

