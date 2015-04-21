Witness: Oregon woman accused of killings signed birthday card, 'sweetest murderer'

A witness in the trial of a Southern Oregon woman accused of killing two handymen and feeding their corpses to her pigs has testified the woman signed a birthday card in jail, "from the sweetest murderer in Jackson County."

The Medford Mail Tribune reports Jordan "Janae" Farris testified Monday that Susan Monica, 66, also confided that she shot one of the victims, Robert Haney, with a shotgun and fed him to her pigs.

Farris is serving time for violating probation from a burglary conviction and said she met Monica in jail.

In other testimony, a State Police forensic anthropologist testified that Haney's legs had been chopped off with an ax, and the thigh bones showed signs of being gnawed by an animal.

Monica was indicted by a grand jury in January 2014. She was arrested at her 20-acre ranch, where she welded wrought-iron gates and fences.

Relatives of Haney told the Mail Tribune that he had been missing, and when they went to Monica's ranch looking for him, they found his truck and tools.

Family members said Haney had answered Monica's Craigslist ad seeking a handyman and he had been living on her property. After the family filed a missing persons report, investigators discovered that Haney's Oregon Trail card had been used several times since he disappeared, which helped lead investigators to Monica.

Monica is facing charges of murder, identity theft and abuse of a corpse.

According to the Mail Tribune, Monica told investigators she shot the first alleged victim, Stephen Delicino, in self-defense. She told police she shot the second victim to ease his suffering, after finding him being eaten by her pigs, according to a Mail Tribune report.

