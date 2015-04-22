Grizzlies take 2-0 series lead, beating Trail Blazers 97-82 - KPTV - FOX 12

By The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, TN (AP) -

Mike Conley and Courtney Lee each scored 18 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Portland Trail Blazers 97-82 Wednesday night to grab the franchise's first 2-0 lead in a playoff series.

The Grizzlies took full advantage of starting the playoffs with home-court advantage for only the second time in their short postseason history. They had only won their playoff opener once before, and that was on the road in San Antonio in 2011.

Marc Gasol had 15 points, and Zach Randolph and Beno Udrih added 10 apiece.

LaMarcus Aldridge led Portland with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Damian Lillard added 18 points but the Trail Blazers lost their first two playoff games for the first time since 2011, when they fell in six games to Dallas.

Game 3 is Saturday night in Portland.

