Grizzlies hold off late rally by Trail Blazers to go up 3-0

Marc Gasol had 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies took a 3-0 lead in their playoff series over the Trail Blazers by withstanding a late Portland rally for a 115-109 victory on Saturday night.

Courtney Lee had 20 points and Mike Conley added 14 before leaving the game late in the third quarter with a facial injury. Memphis was already thin at point guard with reserve Beno Udrih sidelined with a sprained right ankle.

The Grizzlies led by as many as 14 points but Portland closed within 90-82 with 7:28 after three free throws from Nicolas Batum. Gasol responded with two jumpers to end the threat.

Batum finished with 27 points for the Blazers, who have dropped seven straight games, including four to wrap up the regular season. CJ McCollum added 26.

Zach Randolph added 16 points and the Grizzlies won their seventh straight against Portland, including a sweep of the four-game regular season series.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.