Community honors Coos Co. deputy killed in on duty ATV crash - KPTV - FOX 12

Community honors Coos Co. deputy killed in on duty ATV crash

By The Associated Press
Procession for Coos County Deputy Gil Datan. Photo: Clackamas Co. Lt. Robert Wurpes Procession for Coos County Deputy Gil Datan. Photo: Clackamas Co. Lt. Robert Wurpes
Coos County Deputy Gil Datan, photo provided by R. Paul Frasier, District Attorney for Coos County. Coos County Deputy Gil Datan, photo provided by R. Paul Frasier, District Attorney for Coos County.
NORTH BEND, OR (AP) -

About 1,500 people were at the North Bend High School gym to mourn the death of Coos County Sheriff's Deputy Gil Datan.

The Coos Bay World reports the 43-year-old deputy died while on duty last week when his ATV rolled down a steep embankment.

His daughter, Cheyenne, and her softball teammates wore blue ribbons in their hair with "Datan" printed down the side to honor the former assistant coach.

Officers shared memories during the memorial service on Sunday, and the city awarded Datan a posthumous Medal of Honor for his heroism in a 1999 case.

