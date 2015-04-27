Back-and-forth weather worries hop farmers

The back and forth weather we've been having has hop farmers concerned with mildew growing on their hop vines.

Charlie Davidson with BC Hop Farm in Woodburn has been taking precautions.

He's been spraying fungicides to prevent downy mildew from spreading and damaging any of his crops.

Once the mildew forms, it can spread quickly and stunt the hops' growth, eventually killing the vine.

Going from warm stretches to a quick return of cool and wet weather hasn't been helping.

“And it's foggy, that's the worst thing for mildew, it spreads easy with the fog. We either need dry weather so it's constant and it'll dry this stuff up,” says Davidson.

Because of the potential spread, he sprays up and down his field four to five days a week. He says he's hoping for a return of more typical spring weather, which FOX 12 meteorologists say we should be seeing.

“We'd like to have a couple inches of rain in between now and then, but if not we'll have to get our drip tubes down there and we'll start irrigating earlier," he said.

Davidson says the perfect weather for his hops would be a stretch of wet weather, followed by days of warm weather with more rain on top of that.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.