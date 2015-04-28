Vancouver massage therapist with felony warrant facing more criminal charges

A massage therapist on the run from police is now facing 15 additional counts of indecent liberties after more patients came forward to report inappropriate touching, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Valentin Delgado was initially arrested on March 30 after police received three separate complaints from clients involving unwanted sexual contact and inappropriate conduct.

He was due in court April 10, but he did not appear for his arraignment and a felony warrant was issued for his arrest. He had been granted supervised release a week earlier.

According to court documents, accusations regarding Delgado first surfaced in December 2012 and January 2013. Investigators said two women reported being inappropriately touched by Delgado.

Court documents state he was interviewed by deputies and denied the accusations.

Another similar accusation was made this past February by a woman who was eight months pregnant.

Police said Delgado, owner of Massage by Valentin at 5501 N.E. 109th Court, worked at five other spas in southwest Washington, as well.

Those were Hand and Stone, Spoiled Spa and Salon and Elements Therapeutic Massage in Vancouver, Bridge Chiropractic in Salmon Creek and Estetica Day Spa in Longview.

Court documents state the complaints included failing to cover their bodies in a professional manner, leaving massage oil in inappropriate places on their bodies and tucking the cover sheet inappropriately into their underclothing.

After the initial charges, Vancouver police received a "multitude of calls" to their tip line from former massage clients of Delgado reporting similar acts during the course of their massages, some dating back to 2013.

In all, the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Delgado is now facing 18 total counts of indecent liberties in Clark County. Four new reports occurred in Cowlitz County, so those have been referred to Longview police for further investigation.

Vancouver police report they are cooperating fully with the Washington State Department of Health investigation, with the goal of permanently suspending Valentin Delgado's license to provide massage therapy.

Anyone who was a client of Delgado and believes they were a victim can call Vancouver police at 360-487-7399 and leave a message for Detective Boswell about case number V15-3284.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers learned Delgado was fired in 2011 from a Florida massage business for sexually harassing a female co-worker.

