KPTV FOX 12 Oregon announces return of MORE Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 Oregon, Portland's number one news station, is proud to announce the re-launch of MORE Good Day Oregon; the popular and highly rated local lifestyle program returns to FOX 12 on August 3, 2015.

MORE Good Day Oregon will be hosted by fan-favorite FOX 12 personality Stephanie Kralevich, and will air weekdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. following Good Day Oregon. MORE Good Day Oregon has a history of ratings dominance, routinely beating AM Northwest and nationally produced lifestyle, news and talk shows in the time period.

“MORE Good Day Oregon is a well-loved and recognized program. This is the perfect opportunity to feature quality local lifestyle content while also fulfilling requests from our viewers to bring MORE Good Day Oregon back to the schedule,” Andy Delaporte, General Manager of KPTV and KPDX, said.

“We are excited to respond to the request from our viewers for more local FOX 12 content. MORE Good Day Oregon is here to help local viewers make the most of this great area we call home with the best local lifestyle news and information,” Corey Hanson, Executive News Director, added. “We are also so pleased to welcome FOX 12's Stephanie Kralevich to her new role as host of MORE. Stephanie is a reporter, a mother and a native of Oregon and SW Washington, she will bring invaluable experience and knowledge of the area to our viewers.”

