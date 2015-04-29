17-year-old charged with attempted murder in connection with Beaverton shooting

A 17-year-old faces attempted murder and assault charges in connection with an April shooting in a Beaverton neighborhood.

Beaverton police said the shooting took place on the afternoon of April 16, 2015 on Southwest Franklin Boulevard, near the intersection with Southwest Fifth Street.

Police said Andres Enrique Mendoza and five other individuals got into an altercation with at least one other person and Mendoza then fired a handgun.

Nobody was injured, and police didn't find any evidence that the gunfire damaged any property.

The Washington County Interagency Gang Enforcement Team investigated the incident and arrested six people, including Mendoza.

Officers booked Mendoza into the Washington County Jail Tuesday and charged him with attempted murder and assault 1, both of which carry mandatory minimum sentences under voter-approved Measure 11, as well as unlawful use of a weapon and riot.

Police said Mendoza will be tried as an adult on those counts.

