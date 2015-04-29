Oregon House votes to 'ban the box' for criminal records on job - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon House votes to 'ban the box' for criminal records on job forms

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

The Oregon House has approved a bill that limits how employers can ask job applicants about their criminal records.

It forbids putting the question on application forms.

But the "ban the box" measure allows employers to ask questions about criminal records during interviews, when the applicant can offer an explanation.

Portland Democrat Rep. Rob Nosse says the measure will help people with criminal records earn a living and rebuild their lives.

Opponents argued the bill could subject employers to lawsuits.

The bill passed Wednesday on a 33-27 vote and goes to the Senate.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

