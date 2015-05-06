Portland Mayor Charlie Hales releases proposed budget

Portland Mayor Charlie Hales has released a proposed budget that he says will provide more money for affordable housing and programs to help young people stay out of gangs.

Tuesday's proposal comes after the city learned it has a nearly $50 million surplus.

The mayor says he continues to emphasize a "back-to-basics" approach, and that means more money for street repairs, including a program to help pave the city's many dirt streets.

He also proposes $1.38 million to retain 26 firefighter positions, a $2 million parks program for children, and $1.9 million to support the 2016 Indoor Track and Field championships that will be held next March.

The City Council will approve a final budget next month.

