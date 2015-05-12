Firefighters provide details about gun safe rescue

The safe the teenager was locked in (Photo: Cornelius Fire Dept./Twitter)

Two Cornelius intern firefighters helped rescue a teenager trapped in a gun safe over the weekend.

It happened Saturday at Coastal Farm and Ranch in Cornelius.

The Washington County sheriff's office said a 14-year-old girl went inside the safe to see whether she could fit and then her siblings closed the door.

The key pad stopped working once too many incorrect codes were entered, so the firefighters said they cut a hole in the back to give her some air – just in case.

"We were talking with the girl who was stuck inside the safe, keeping her calm," said intern firefighter Ben Sletmoe, about their efforts.

They also started grinding a hole large enough for her to get out, but then the keypad started working and the door opened.

"She was in obvious distress, probably breathing pretty heavy," said intern firefighter Jordan Shepherd. "She was crying at some point and really just wondering when she's going to get out. The first thing she did was run to her dad. Her dad was really a big support factor there in keeping her calm."

Firefighters estimate she was trapped inside for 25 minutes, but she was not hurt.

The $2,200 safe, however, is now worthless.

