Man charged with arson for SE Portland apartment fire

A man is facing arson charges for a fire the caused $55,000 damage to a southeast Portland apartment.

Firefighters were called out to the 4000 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue at 2:30 p.m. April 14. The problem was originally described as an odor issue.

However, crews at the scene discovered a bathroom in an apartment was on fire.

Firefighters contained the fire to the bathroom. Nobody was hurt, but there were people in several of the neighboring apartments at the time of the fire.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. On Monday, 55-year-old Kenneth Binder was indicted on charges of first-degree arson and criminal mischief.

Court documents state the apartment that was set on fire did not belong to Binder. No other details were immediately available about the investigation.

Firefighters said the fire caused significant smoke damage to the apartment. Structural damages were estimated at $50,000, while damage to the contents of the apartment added up to another $5,000, according to investigators.

Binder was booked in the Multnomah County Jail with bail set at $505,000.