Salem man sentenced to prison for attacking ex-girlfriend with baseball bat

A Salem man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault for repeatedly striking his ex-girlfriend in the head with a baseball bat.

The Statesman Journal reports that a judge at the Marion County Courthouse on Monday gave 26-year-old Landis Provancha a sentence close to the 13-year maximum for beating 25-year-old Victoria Grimwood.

Provancha declined to address the court.

Grimwood was attacked by Provancha in 2013 after she went to check on a home the two had been house-sitting the day after Christmas. As she opened the door, Grimwood delivered blows with a baseball bat to her head. She was eventually able to escape to a neighbor's house for help.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.