New 'American Idol' winner crowned

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) -

Nick Fradiani is the latest winner of "American Idol."

The 29-year-old rocker of Guilford, Connecticut, bested soulful 22-year-old vocalist Clark Beckham of White House, Tennessee, to win the 14th edition of the Fox talent competition.

Fradiani joins such "Idol" champions as Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Kris Allen, as well one more winner to be determined next year. Fox announced earlier this week that the next season would be the last for "Idol."

The two-hour extravaganza kicked off Wednesday with Fradiani and Beckham joining Fall Out Boy on their song "Centuries."

Before he was announced as the winner, Fradiani dueted with singer-songwriter Andy Grammer.

The series' penultimate finale also featured performances from Chic, Ricky Martin, NKOTB, Michael McDonald and Steven Tyler.

