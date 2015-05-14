Kicker: Economists predict big tax rebate for Oregon families

State economists predict Oregon families will get a bigger-than-expected boost for their tax returns next year.

The economists told lawmakers Thursday the latest strong revenue forecast makes "kicker" rebates all but certain. The economists raised their estimate of the total size of the refund to more than $470 million.

They said this means the average Oregon family would get $284 as an income tax credit, based on current estimates.

Oregon's unique "kicker" is triggered when tax collections exceed expectations by at least 2 percent. The additional revenue is kicked back to Oregonians. The last time it happened was 2007.

Taxpayers used to get checks in the mail right before the holiday shopping season. But a new law means they'll get a tax credit when they file their returns next year.

