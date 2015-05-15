Woman arrested after allegedly throwing tongs and spitting in po - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman arrested after allegedly throwing tongs and spitting in police officer's face

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -  A bizarre turn of events landed 49 year old Lori Denette Waltman in Multnomah County Jail.

According to court documents, Waltman was causing a disturbance at the Tecos Fresh Mexican Food Restaurant by putting her hands in the salad bar repeatedly.

When an employee asked her to stop, she threw the tongs at the employee, hitting her in the neck.

When the officer responded and arrested her, she allegedly spit in his face.

Waltman was arraigned Monday on several charges, including assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. She is due in court again on May 19th. 

According to court documents, Waltman has arrests for two prior misdemeanors and told police she lives on her parents porch and doesn't know why they won't let her live inside.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.