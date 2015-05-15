Woman arrested after allegedly throwing tongs and spitting in police officer's face

A bizarre turn of events landed 49 year old Lori Denette Waltman in Multnomah County Jail.According to court documents, Waltman was causing a disturbance at the Tecos Fresh Mexican Food Restaurant by putting her hands in the salad bar repeatedly.When an employee asked her to stop, she threw the tongs at the employee, hitting her in the neck.When the officer responded and arrested her, she allegedly spit in his face.Waltman was arraigned Monday on several charges, including assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. She is due in court again on May 19th.According to court documents, Waltman has arrests for two prior misdemeanors and told police she lives on her parents porch and doesn't know why they won't let her live inside.