Police arrest suspect in carjacking that ended in Longview

Police arrested a man who's accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and forcing her to drive from Castle Rock to Longview.

Police said the woman was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Dike Drive Southwest and Front Street in Castle Rock around 5:15 p.m. Thursday when Andrew Wojtowicz, 27, entered the car on the passenger side.

The woman's twin infant sons were in the back seat of the car.

Police said Wojtowicz forced the woman to drive to 38th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street, where he got out of the car and took off on foot.

Castle Rock police said Friday morning that Wojtowicz had been taken into custody. Details of his arrest were not immediately available.

Officers confirmed he and the victim did not know each other.

Wojtowicz was wanted by the Washington State Department of Corrections on a charge of escaping from community custody. He now faces three charges of kidnapping.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.