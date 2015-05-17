Dynamo pull away from Timbers with late goals

Will Bruin scored twice, Giles Barnes had the go-ahead score in the 75th minute, and the Houston Dynamo beat the Portland Timbers 3-1 on Saturday night.
Bruin opened the scoring with a header in the ninth minute and added an insurance goal on a chip shot in the 83rd to help the Dynamo (4-4-4) win back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Barnes made it 2-1 with a blast after a patient back-and-forth with Alexander Lopez in the middle of the box. It was his sixth goal of the season.
Fanendo Adi tied it at 1 for the Timbers (3-4-4) in the 48th minute, shirking a physical challenge from defender DeMarcus Beasley and finishing Diego Valeri's lead pass.
