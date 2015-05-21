OR man wins jackpot after other customer bought lottery ticket h - KPTV - FOX 12

OR man wins jackpot after other customer bought lottery ticket he wanted

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

It was a lucky day for an Oregon City man who didn't initially get the lottery ticket he wanted.

Keith Foidel of Oregon City became the first winner of the Oregon Lottery's Lucky Life Scratch-it top prize.

Foidel said he went to Albertson's in Oregon City intending to purchase a $5 Lucky Life ticket. 

However, the woman ahead of him got the last one. So, Foidel decided to take a chance on a $10 ticket instead.

"I'm glad I did," he said.

Foidel won the jackpot and will receive $80,000 per year for 10 years. He claimed the prize on Monday.

