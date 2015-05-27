Former Portland parking official sentenced to two years for bribery

A federal judge has sentenced a former Portland city official to two years in prison for taking bribes to help a Florida company land a contract to install high-tech parking meters.

Judge Marco Hernandez said Wednesday the damage to public integrity has been too great for 64-year-old Ellis McCoy to avoid prison time.

His attorney argued for probation, saying McCoy had cooperated with investigators and has a kidney disease. Prosecutors recommended two years, six months.

In 2011, the FBI raided McCoy's offices. Agents were investigating a contract to replace coin-operated meters with devices that take credit cards.

Investigators said that over 10 years, McCoy took $200,000 in cash and travel favors from two executives: one still unnamed and one, George Levey, who has pleaded guilty and faces sentencing in August.

