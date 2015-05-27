On the Go with Joe - World MS Day Mural

May 27 is World MS Day, and the Oregon chapter of the National MS Society decided to raise awareness through art.

Renowned street artist LydiaEmily created a mural at 403 N.W. 5th Ave., and the organization is showing off the art Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Joe Vithayathil got a sneak peek at the piece during Good Day Oregon.

To learn more about the Oregon chapter's efforts, visit NationalMSSociety.org.