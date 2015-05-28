$50K reward highlighted as Kyron Horman disappearance nears 5 years

At left, a photo from the day Kyron Horman disappeared. At right, an age progression image of what he might look like today.

As it approaches five years since the disappearance of Kyron Horman, who was 7 years old when he was last seen at Skyline Elementary School, a reward of $50,000 is being highlighted in hopes of finally solving the case.

Kyron Horman disappeared on June 4, 2010. The case made headlines around the country as crews searched for any sign of the boy.

No arrests have ever been made in connection to his disappearance.

Kyron's parents have long maintained that his then-stepmother, Terri Horman, was involved. Police have never named her as a suspect.

Kyron's mother Desiree Young said Terri Horman failed three lengthy polygraph tests when questioned by investigators about the case.

"They're not going to prosecute Terri until they find Kyron. And that's why it's my mission. I am going to find answers. I am going to find Kyron if I have to do it myself," Young told FOX 12 in 2014.

Kyron's father Kaine Horman was granted a restraining order against Terri Horman shortly after his son disappeared in 2010. Their divorce was finalized on Dec. 31, 2013.

Six months later, Kaine Horman was granted legal custody of their daughter, who was 5 years old at the time.

As part of the custody decision, court documents stated Kaine and Terri Horman were not to knowingly be within 150 feet of each other, unless granted by the court. Terri Horman is also not allowed within 150 feet of Kaine Horman's home, work, gym or Skyline School.

Deputies said the search for Kyron, whose 13th birthday is in September, remains active. A full-time Multnomah County Sheriff's Office detective is primarily assigned to the investigation. Additionally, a now-retired FBI agent with years of experience in the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment teams continues his involvement in this case, reviewing the evidence amassed by investigators.

More than 4,000 tips from around the world have been received by the sheriff's office regarding Kyron. Detectives said they continue on nearly a daily basis.

"The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and our agency partners in this investigation remain committed to solving this crime, and bringing Kyron home," according to a sheriff's office statement released Thursday.

A $50,000 has been offered in the case, and now the sheriff's office has added it to Kyron's official missing child flier in hopes of generating new leads.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-261-2847.

RELATED:



-

-

-

-

-

-

-



