Starlight Parade Trimet transportation guide

If you're headed to the Starlight Parade Saturday evening, Trimet has some tips for how to make it there on time.

Downtown Portland will be busy, so Trimet recommends you plan to leave early before the parade begins at 8:30 p.m.

Because Trimet is expecting huge crowds, it is asking riders to avoid bringing large strollers or bicycles on MAX.

To help with crowding on MAX trains, express buses will be picking up at NE 13th & Holladay in the Lloyd District, traveling To SW 2nd Avenue and stopping at Taylor, Morrison, Oak, and Ankeny streets starting around 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

During the parade, many lines will be detoured around areas of downtown. A list of affected routes is on Trimet's website.

You should expect a long wait and long lines following the parade as crowds all leave simultaneously.

Express buses will pick up along SW 2nd Avenue at Taylor, Morrison, Oak and Ankeny streets before traveling back to the Lloyd District through about 12:30 a.m.

Extra trains will be running later than usual on the MAX Green and Yellow lines.

Check Trimet's Rose Festival schedule for a full list of tips and schedule changes.

