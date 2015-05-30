Viral VW bus driving from Chile to Alaska stops in Oregon - KPTV - FOX 12

Viral VW bus driving from Chile to Alaska stops in Oregon

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Ben's plan to drive from Chile to Alaska in a VW bus is now three years in the making.

With help from social media, he has been able to gain popularity and raise money for the trip. Along with enjoying the open road, he has picked up extra passengers along the way.

The bus made a stop in Portland, and Ben talks about why Oregon will leave a lasting impression.

Ben's trip is documented on his website and YouTube channel.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.


Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.