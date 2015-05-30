Optimus Prime visits Portland school to support deaf students

The Transformer Optimus Prime visited Tucker-Maxon Elementary School in SE Portland Friday.

The school specializes in teaching deaf and hearing students together to promote strong speech skills.

Visitors helped raise $1,200 toward the program.



"This was an auction item for our school auction," principal Linda Goodwin said. "So parents and friends and family signed up to make this happen, which we are very grateful for."

Optimus Prime will be a part of the Starlight Parade at the Rose Festival Saturday evening. Tag @FOX12Oregon and add #StarlightParade to show us your photos and videos of the festivities!

