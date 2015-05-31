Timbers win in Colorado for first time, 2-1 - KPTV - FOX 12

Timbers win in Colorado for first time, 2-1

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Jack Jewsbury scored in the 93rd minute and the Portland Timbers rallied in stoppage time to beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night.

Colorado tied it at 1 in the 89th minute on Sam Cronin's strike from distance. But, after a nice toe poke from Ishmael Yartey in front of goal, Jewsbury slid a ball past goalkeeper Clint Irwin for the winner.

Portland (5-5-4), which has won two straight, snapped a two-game road losing streak and won at Colorado (2-4-7) for the first time in seven matches, going 1-4-2.

Gaston Fernandez scored in the 38th minute to give Portland a 1-0 lead. Maximiliano Urruti used a skilled individual effort to beat three defenders and fed a ball to an open Fernandez, who beat Irwin inside the far post.

Portland goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey recorded his sixth shutout of the season - tying him for second in the MLS - to help the Timbers move from ninth to sixth in the Western Conference.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

