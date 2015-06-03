Man who leaked Kitzhaber emails won't face criminal charges - KPTV - FOX 12

Man who leaked Kitzhaber emails won't face criminal charges

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

The Oregon technology manager who leaked former Gov. John Kitzhaber's emails to a reporter will not face criminal charges.

The district attorneys of Marion and Yamhill counties said Wednesday that they believe Michael Rodgers broke the law, but "justice would not be served" by charging him.

Rodgers gave Willamette Week 6,000 emails that Kitzhaber had sought to delete from state servers. He has said he was concerned that the former governor was trying to destroy public records - a charge that Kitzhaber's lawyers deny.

The prosecutors say Rodgers committed the crime of official misconduct in the second degree, a misdemeanor. But they say his decision to release the emails apparently "stems from extraordinary circumstances seemingly unparalleled in the Oregon political landscape."

