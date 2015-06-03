2015 Rose Festival Junior Parade winners - KPTV - FOX 12

2015 Rose Festival Junior Parade winners

PORTLAND, OR

BAND RESULTS

Band Sweepstakes

Meadow Park Middle School, Beaverton, OR

Open Class (100 +)

First Place - Chief Umtuch Middle School, Battle Ground, WA

Second Place - Frontier Middle School, Vancouver, WA

Third Place - Gordon Russell Middle School, Gresham, OR

A Class (99 or less)

First Place - Laurel Ridge Middle School, Sherwood, OR

Second Place - Aldercreek Middle School, Milwaukie, OR

Third Place- Floyd Light Middle School, Portland, OR

DANCE/DRILL RESULTS

Baton

First Place - Portland Kelly Kadet Baton Corps

Dance/Drill Junior

First Place - Whitford Middle School Coachettes

Second Place - Ebony Strutters

Third Place - G.R.E.S. Criancas de Zumbi Samba School

Dance/Drill Juvenile

First Place - King SEI Sun School Drill Team

Second Place - Beach SUN School Drill Team

Third Place - Beach Elementary International Dance

COMMUNITY ENTRY AWARDS

FLOAT SWEEPSTAKES

Float Sweepstakes

Bloomin' Good Time With Harry Potter

Major Floats:

1. Filipino-American Youth Association of Portland & Vicinity

2. Oregon Mermaids

Minor Floats:

1. Bloomin' Rabbits

2. Portland Junior Blazers

Bikes, Trikes and Big Wheels (Preschool-4th Grade):

1. Orion Beil

2. Malea Family

3. John M.

International Groups:

1. Ainsworth Junior Escola

2. George Middle School

3. Vasa Youth Group

Costumed Groups:

1. Broadway Medical Clinic, LLP

2. Odyssey Living History Program

3. Pirates of Penance

Skateboards, In-Line Skates, Unicycles:

1. Rose City Rollers Junior Derby League

Pets:

1. "Roo" the Chihuahua

2. "Buddy" the Beagle

