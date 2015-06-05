Oregon lawmakers introduce tribal mascots bill

Oregon lawmakers have introduced a bill seeking to allow public schools to continue using Native American mascots in certain circumstances.

The move is the latest development in a long-running power struggle between lawmakers and the state Board of Education, which has tried to require schools to retire Native American symbols and nicknames.

The bill introduced Thursday would allow schools to use a Native American mascot if they can come to an agreement with an Oregon tribe. The agreement would have to pass muster with the state Board of Education before taking effect.

The board voted in 2012 to outlaw mascots including the Indians, the Braves, the Chiefs and the Warriors. State lawmakers tried to force board members to loosen the ban, but in a meeting last month, they refused.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.