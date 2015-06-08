Victim of rape suspect: 'I was happy to see him in shackles'

The alleged victim of registered sex offender and rape suspect Jose Ortiz said he at first seemed 'like a normal dude.'

A woman who put an ad on Craigslist seeking a roommate said she met Jose Omar Ortiz and he seemed "like a normal dude."

However, Ortiz is a registered sex offender with convictions for prostitution and sex abuse.

Now, a grand jury has linked him to two more rape cases.

One of those involves the 18-year-old who was trying to find a roommate on Craigslist. She told FOX 12 that Ortiz, 28, picked her up last month and drove her to a remote area of Washington County near Southwest Rosedale Road, where he sexually assaulted her.

She said she believed he was going to kill her.

"He told me to be quiet, to stop screaming, so he covered my mouth, but he was covering my nose and mouth and there was barely a crack to breathe out of," she said.

Court documents state he told the victim, “You knew what this was... You don't put an ad on Craigslist and expect this not to happen."

She tried to stab him with a dull kitchen knife she brought for protection, but she wasn't able to. When the attack had ended, she said Ortiz still wouldn't let her out.

"He was paranoid. He was saying 'There's cars following us. You're going to have to stay all night,' and so I took my seat belt off and pretty much opened the door when it was moving and that's when it stopped," she said.

Ortiz was in court Friday, and she was there to face him.

"When I saw him, I was just kind of disgusted, but then I was really happy to see him in his shackles," she said.

She later learned from police that she wasn't the only victim. Ortiz is also accused of raping an acquaintance who got into his car after he asked her to help him move.

Court documents state he had driven the second victim to the same secluded area in Washington County and sexually assaulted her for almost 10 hours.

Ortiz is facing five counts of first-degree rape, five counts first-degree sex abuse and four counts of first-degree kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty.

Court records show Ortiz has a criminal history dating back almost 10 years.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.