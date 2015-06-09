Firefighters respond to Lake Oswego house fire - KPTV - FOX 12

Firefighters respond to Lake Oswego house fire

Posted: Updated:
LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) -

Lake Oswego fire crews are responding to a house fire near the intersection of Sarah Hill Lane and Bryant Boulevard Tuesday morning.

The fire began in a single residence, but quickly started to spread to a neighboring home,

Due to the heat, the blaze was reclassified as a 3-alarm fire, to look out for the firefighters' well being.

Stay with Fox 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.