Firefighters respond to Lake Oswego house fire

Lake Oswego fire crews are responding to a house fire near the intersection of Sarah Hill Lane and Bryant Boulevard Tuesday morning.

The fire began in a single residence, but quickly started to spread to a neighboring home,

Due to the heat, the blaze was reclassified as a 3-alarm fire, to look out for the firefighters' well being.

