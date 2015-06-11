Coast Guard suspends search for Portland diver missing during training dive

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a diver from Portland last seen during a scuba training exercise near Sector Puget Sound in Washington.

Crews from the Navy, Tacoma Police Department and Tacoma Fire Department also participated in the search, and the agencies from Tacoma are still actively searching.

The diver is a 50-year-old woman, reportedly a recreational diver out with a group, engaged in her first open water dive.

According to a release from the USCG, Coast Guard crews from Station Seattle, Air Station Port Angeles and aboard the Terrapin searched more than 540 trackline miles over a period of 25 hours.

Cmdr. Brian Meier, chief of response at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound, called the decision to suspend the search difficult and said his thoughts were with the missing diver and her family.

The search could resume if the Coast Guard receives new credible information on the missing diver's whereabouts.

