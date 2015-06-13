Oregon House sends paid sick leave bill to governor

Republicans tried without success to derail an Oregon bill that would require businesses to offer sick leave to their employees.

Democrats were unswayed Friday by GOP lawmakers who warned the bill would hurt businesses, particularly in the agriculture industry.

The House approved the bill in a 33-24 vote, sending it to Democratic Gov. Kate Brown.

Democrats say the bill will ensure workers don't have to work while they or their child are sick.

The bill requires employers with at least 10 workers to offer up to 40 hours of paid leave per year, which employees can use to take care of their own illness or a child's. Smaller employers would be required to provide unpaid leave.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.